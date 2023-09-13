Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, Egypt aeromedical personnel tour and train on Egyptian C-130 Hercules during Exercise Bright Star 23

    CAIRO, EGYPT

    09.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897401
    VIRIN: 230913-F-EM228-7001
    Filename: DOD_109889600
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CAIRO, EG 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    EXERCISE BRIGHT STAR 23
    BrightStar23
    BRIGHT STAR 2023

