U.S. Air Force Bright Star 23 interview

Interview of U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Vrooman, Ninth Air Forces medical security cooperation branch chief, during exercise Bright Star 23, at Cairo East Air Base, Egypt, September 13, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
