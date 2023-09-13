U.S. Air Force Bright Star 23 interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview of U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Vrooman, Ninth Air Forces medical security cooperation branch chief, during exercise Bright Star 23, at Cairo East Air Base, Egypt, September 13, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)