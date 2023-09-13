U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct air defense drills aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay, in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape and Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897399
|VIRIN:
|230917-M-MJ391-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109889583
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|AMPHIBIOUS DOCK LANDING SHIP USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado and Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT