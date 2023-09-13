31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct air defense drills aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay, in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape and Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)