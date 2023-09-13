Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay

    AMPHIBIOUS DOCK LANDING SHIP USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado and Cpl. Christopher Lape

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct air defense drills aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay, in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 17, 2023. The training gave pilots and crew chiefs the opportunity to practice defensive air combat maneuvers in a maritime environment. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape and Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897399
    VIRIN: 230917-M-MJ391-2001
    Filename: DOD_109889583
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS DOCK LANDING SHIP USS GREEN BAY (LPD 20), PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 31st MEU Air Defense Drills from the USS Green Bay, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado and Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Posture
    LPD-20
    Lethality
    VMM-265

