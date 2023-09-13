U.S. Air Force and Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder aircraft fly in formation off of the wing of a KC-10 Extender during exercise Bright Star 23 over Egypt, Sept. 14, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897395
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-MJ351-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109889430
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Bright Star 23 formation flight B-Roll, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS
