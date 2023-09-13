Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-242 and VMFA-121 Partner Up at Misawa AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Video by Isabella Mancini 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct maintenance on F-35B Lightning II aircraft with VMFA-242 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2023. Based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 12 operate throughout the Indo-Pacific to improve readiness and exercise combined capabilities with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 22:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897373
    VIRIN: 230913-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_109889268
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-242 and VMFA-121 Partner Up at Misawa AFB, by Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Distributed Operations, VMFA 121, VMFA 242, USMCNews, MAG12, 1st MAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT