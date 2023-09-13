U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct maintenance on F-35B Lightning II aircraft with VMFA-242 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2023. Based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, squadrons of Marine Aircraft Group 12 operate throughout the Indo-Pacific to improve readiness and exercise combined capabilities with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella R. Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 22:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897373
|VIRIN:
|230913-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109889268
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VMFA-242 and VMFA-121 Partner Up at Misawa AFB, by Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
