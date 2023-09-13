Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Market Garden Commemoration Eerde, Netherlands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EERDE, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in a commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde, Netherlands, Sept., 17, 2023.

    Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia presented an address during the ceremony honoring the 101st Airborne soldiers and Dutch people who fought to liberate the Netherlands from nazi occupation during World War 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 06:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 897371
    VIRIN: 230917-A-CN472-1002
    Filename: DOD_109889251
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: EERDE, NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Market Garden Commemoration Eerde, Netherlands, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Market Garden 79

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT