Operation Market Garden Commemoration Eerde, Netherlands

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in a commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde, Netherlands, Sept., 17, 2023.



Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia presented an address during the ceremony honoring the 101st Airborne soldiers and Dutch people who fought to liberate the Netherlands from nazi occupation during World War 2.