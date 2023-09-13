Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participated in a commemoration of Operation Market Garden in Eerde, Netherlands, Sept., 17, 2023.
Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia presented an address during the ceremony honoring the 101st Airborne soldiers and Dutch people who fought to liberate the Netherlands from nazi occupation during World War 2.
Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 06:00
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|897371
VIRIN:
|230917-A-CN472-1002
Filename:
|DOD_109889251
Length:
|00:01:12
Location:
|EERDE, NL
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Market Garden Commemoration Eerde, Netherlands, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
