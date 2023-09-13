Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode (No Lower Thirds)

    NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend the official ceremony of the 79th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2023.

    In September 1944 the liberation of Sint-Oedenrode came during Operation Market-Garden. The U.S. 101st Airborne Division liberated the Town of Sint-Oedenrode (the 'Market' part) after parachuting in the fields in the vicinity. They were followed by the British XXX Army Corps (the 'Garden' part).

    Sint-Oedenrode was an important location between the Allied landing zones in Son and Veghel. General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery had the important task of keep the corridor (which ran through Sint-Oedenrode) open for the passage of the British 30th Corps to conquer Nijmegen.

    At the village of St. Oedenrode the Allies encountered fierce German counter-attacks in an attempt to cut the passage to the north in the direction of Nijmegen and Arnhem. The bridge over the Dommel was under fire for days.

    Speaker: Kees van Rooij
    Mayor of Meierijstad

    Maj. Gen. Brett Silvia
    Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
