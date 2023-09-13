Sint-Oedenrode Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) attend the official ceremony of the 79th year commemoration of Operation Market Garden at Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2023.



In September 1944 the liberation of Sint-Oedenrode came during Operation Market-Garden. The U.S. 101st Airborne Division liberated the Town of Sint-Oedenrode (the 'Market' part) after parachuting in the fields in the vicinity. They were followed by the British XXX Army Corps (the 'Garden' part).



Sint-Oedenrode was an important location between the Allied landing zones in Son and Veghel. General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery had the important task of keep the corridor (which ran through Sint-Oedenrode) open for the passage of the British 30th Corps to conquer Nijmegen.



At the village of St. Oedenrode the Allies encountered fierce German counter-attacks in an attempt to cut the passage to the north in the direction of Nijmegen and Arnhem. The bridge over the Dommel was under fire for days.