133rd Test Squadron 75th Anniversary open house b-roll

B-roll video shows the 133rd Test Squadron’s 75th Anniversary open house celebration.



The event allowed visitors an inside look at the unique mission of the test squadron.



Some of the specialty equipment on exhibit included tactical radar equipment, satellite systems, an air battle management control suite, as well as cyber systems operations equipment.



The official ceremony began with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the unit’s parent Wing in Sioux City performing a flyover. The mid-air refueling aircraft from the 185th Air Refueling Wing passed overhead just prior to the official ceremony.



The unit was founded on June 1st of 1948 as the 133rd Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, and it was initially supplied with hand-me-down radar communication equipment following the 2nd World War.



Now, as the Air National Guard’s only Test Squadron, the 133rd has been performing their current mission for the past 21 years, performing operational and developmental testing of command-and-control equipment for the U.S. Air Force and its components.