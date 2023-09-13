Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    133rd Test Squadron 75th Anniversary open house b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman and Airman 1st Class Olivia Monk

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows the 133rd Test Squadron’s 75th Anniversary open house celebration.

    The event allowed visitors an inside look at the unique mission of the test squadron.

    Some of the specialty equipment on exhibit included tactical radar equipment, satellite systems, an air battle management control suite, as well as cyber systems operations equipment.

    The official ceremony began with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the unit’s parent Wing in Sioux City performing a flyover. The mid-air refueling aircraft from the 185th Air Refueling Wing passed overhead just prior to the official ceremony.

    The unit was founded on June 1st of 1948 as the 133rd Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, and it was initially supplied with hand-me-down radar communication equipment following the 2nd World War.

    Now, as the Air National Guard’s only Test Squadron, the 133rd has been performing their current mission for the past 21 years, performing operational and developmental testing of command-and-control equipment for the U.S. Air Force and its components.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897349
    VIRIN: 230917-Z-KI557-1015
    Filename: DOD_109889095
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT DODGE, IA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Test Squadron 75th Anniversary open house b-roll, by SrA Tylon Chapman and A1C Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa&rsquo;s 133rd Test Squadron celebrates 75 years in the Air National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    celebration
    133rd Test Squadron
    Fort Dodge
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    75th anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT