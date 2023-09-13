Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M2 Weapons qualifications control tower view

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Glenn Brennan 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, instruct Soldiers from the range control tower during M2 machine gun training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. The range control tower provides space training evaluators and safety personnel to have control of safety and operation of all activities on the range. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897345
    VIRIN: 230917-Z-ZC480-2819
    Filename: DOD_109888993
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M2 Weapons qualifications control tower view, by SPC Glenn Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    Weapons qualifications
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Pa Army National Guard
    213th RSG
    Range Control tower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT