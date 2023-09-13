U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, instruct Soldiers from the range control tower during M2 machine gun training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. The range control tower provides space training evaluators and safety personnel to have control of safety and operation of all activities on the range. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Glenn Brennan)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897345
|VIRIN:
|230917-Z-ZC480-2819
|Filename:
|DOD_109888993
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, M2 Weapons qualifications control tower view, by SPC Glenn Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
