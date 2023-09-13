M2 Weapons qualifications control tower view

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, instruct Soldiers from the range control tower during M2 machine gun training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Sept. 16, 2023. The range control tower provides space training evaluators and safety personnel to have control of safety and operation of all activities on the range. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Glenn Brennan)