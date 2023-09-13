2023 Tailwind Trot

Kids of various ages compete in the 2023 Air Force Marathon: 1K Tailwind Trot on Sept. 15, 2023 at Wright State University, Fairborn, Ohio. The 1K race gave families an opportunity to exercise, have fun, and participate in the three-day 2023 Air Force Marathon events.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897344
|VIRIN:
|230916-F-NN123-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_109888992
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
