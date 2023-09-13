Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Training Refresher Course Offered at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. John Trapani 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 444th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, 424th Medical Battalion, 338th Medical Brigade, 3rd Division Deployment Support, U.S. Army Reserve attend a Tactical Combat Casualty Care valuation refresher course at the Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2023. The MSTC offers state of the art accommodations that include patient simulators, an outdoor urban training compound and a litter obstacle course to ensure Solider readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. John Trapani)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897324
    VIRIN: 230916-A-DM109-6739
    Filename: DOD_109888946
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    This work, Medical Training Refresher Course Offered at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC John Trapani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat medic
    NGB
    combat lifesaving skills
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    medical training
    Army

