U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a force-on-force situational training exercise with Latvian and Polish armed forces at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 16. The training focused on developing interoperability between NATO allies and sharing standard operating procedures. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897318
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-AS463-5712
|Filename:
|DOD_109888846
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne and NATO allies from Poland and Latvia test their readiness during a force-on-force training exercise in Latvia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
