A wrap up social media video of the three day events that took place during the 2023 Air Force Marathon Sept. 14, 15 and 16 at the Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The main events includes the Health and Fitness Expo, the Tailwind Trot 1K race, the 5k race and the Air Force Marathon held all day on Sept. 16.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897317
|VIRIN:
|230916-F-YM631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109888845
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Air Force Marathon - Wrap up Social Media Video, by Hannah Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
