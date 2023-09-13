2023 Air Force Marathon - Wrap up Social Media Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





A wrap up social media video of the three day events that took place during the 2023 Air Force Marathon Sept. 14, 15 and 16 at the Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The main events includes the Health and Fitness Expo, the Tailwind Trot 1K race, the 5k race and the Air Force Marathon held all day on Sept. 16.