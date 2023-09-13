Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Air Force Marathon - Tailwind Trot Social Media Video

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Hannah Carranza 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Young participants compete in the Air Force Marathon Office's 2023 Tailwind Trot Sept. 15 2023 at Wright State University, Ohio. The 1K race gave families an opportunity to exercise, have fun and participate in the three day 2023 Air Force Marathon events.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897316
    VIRIN: 230916-F-YM631-1005
    Filename: DOD_109888841
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Social Media
    Air Force Marathon
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88ABW

