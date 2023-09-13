Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2023: Photo Exercise with ROKS Cheon Ja Bong

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2023) – Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) sails alongside Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) for a photo exercise after completing Pacific Partnership 2023 Malaysia mission stop, Sept. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 09:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897314
    VIRIN: 230916-N-YN807-3001
    Filename: DOD_109888759
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Photo Exercise with ROKS Cheon Ja Bong, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Republic of Korea
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    Cheon Ja Bong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT