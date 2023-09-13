Pacific Partnership 2023: Photo Exercise with ROKS Cheon Ja Bong

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 16, 2023) – Republic of Korea Cheon Ja Bong (LST-687) sails alongside Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) for a photo exercise after completing Pacific Partnership 2023 Malaysia mission stop, Sept. 16. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)
|09.16.2023
|09.17.2023 09:16
|Video Productions
|897314
|230916-N-YN807-3001
|DOD_109888759
|00:01:25
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
