    Falcon Leap 23

    ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S., Dutch, U.K., Italian, Romanian, Polish, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German Soldiers participate in static line and free fall jumps as a part of the final phase of Falcon Leap 23 (FALE23) leading up to the 79-year anniversary of Operation Market Garden show in Ginkelse Heide, Netherlands from September 13-16, 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 10:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 897312
    VIRIN: 230917-A-SS112-1001
    Filename: DOD_109888680
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: ARNHEM, NL 

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FalconLeap
    FALE23
    MarketGarden2023

