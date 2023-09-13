video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Swedish Marines conducting a rapid extraction demonstration with a Combat Boat 90 (CB-90) during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 13, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sergeant Donato Maffin)