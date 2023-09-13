Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archipelago Endeavor 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWEDEN

    09.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Swedish Marines conducting a rapid extraction demonstration with a Combat Boat 90 (CB-90) during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 13, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sergeant Donato Maffin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897298
    VIRIN: 230913-M-VF398-2001
    Filename: DOD_109888349
    Length: 00:15:48
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23, by SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    2D LAR
    2D MARDIV
    6th Anglico
    Task Force 61/2
    ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT