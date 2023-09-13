B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Swedish Marines conducting a rapid extraction demonstration with a Combat Boat 90 (CB-90) during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 13, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sergeant Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 04:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897298
|VIRIN:
|230913-M-VF398-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109888349
|Length:
|00:15:48
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
