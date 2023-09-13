A-Roll: Multi-Domain Task Force Soldiers conduct Exercise Arcane Thunder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897297" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kyle Bertelsen, the assistant operations officer with 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, talks about his experience with Arcane Thunder 23, the first large-scale training exercise for the task force, at a Polish training base in Ustka, Poland, Aug. 30, 2023. The 2nd MDTF effectively executes the multi-domain operations concept within the European region to achieve U.S. strategic objectives outlined in the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)