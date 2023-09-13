Pendleton Round-Up Leap Frogs Demonstration

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENDLETON, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The United States Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” thrilled audiences at the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo on September 12th and 13th. Based out of San Diego and made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, and support personnel, the Leap Frogs demonstrate precision parachuting skills as the official parachute team of the Navy.

    This video captures The Leap Frogs exiting a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flown by B Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion of the Oregon Army National Guard based out of Pendleton. The team jumps from over 1,500 feet, freefalling at speeds up to 120 mph before opening their parachutes and landing safely inside the rodeo arena. The crowd erupts in cheers and applause as the Leap Frogs touch down one by one during the opening ceremonies, kicking off the annual Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo festivities.

    The Pendleton Round-Up was established in 1910 and has grown into one of the largest rodeos in North America, featuring bull riding, bronc riding, roping, and other staples of Western heritage. With strong Native American participation and community support, the week-long event welcomes tens of thousands to celebrate the frontier spirit.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 14:15
    Location: PENDLETON, OR, US 

    Oregon National Guard
    Navy Leap Frogs
    Pendleton Round-Up
    B Company 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion

