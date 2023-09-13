Pendleton Round-Up Leap Frogs Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” thrilled audiences at the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo on September 12th and 13th. Based out of San Diego and made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, and support personnel, the Leap Frogs demonstrate precision parachuting skills as the official parachute team of the Navy.



This video captures The Leap Frogs exiting a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flown by B Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion of the Oregon Army National Guard based out of Pendleton. The team jumps from over 1,500 feet, freefalling at speeds up to 120 mph before opening their parachutes and landing safely inside the rodeo arena. The crowd erupts in cheers and applause as the Leap Frogs touch down one by one during the opening ceremonies, kicking off the annual Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo festivities.



The Pendleton Round-Up was established in 1910 and has grown into one of the largest rodeos in North America, featuring bull riding, bronc riding, roping, and other staples of Western heritage. With strong Native American participation and community support, the week-long event welcomes tens of thousands to celebrate the frontier spirit.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)