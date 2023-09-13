Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR conducts air assault during Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct an air assault during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. B-Roll contains footage of squad movements and reacting to contact.

    Exercises such as Saber Junction allows USAID representatives to train in a dynamic and realistic training environment alongside the more than 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.

    Saber Junction is an annual U.S. Army-led exercise which develops and enhances NATO Allies and partners’ interoperability and combat readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    This work, 2CR conducts air assault during Saber Junction 23, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    AirAssault
    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    SquadMovements

