2CR conducts air assault during Saber Junction 23

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct an air assault during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. B-Roll contains footage of squad movements and reacting to contact.



Exercises such as Saber Junction allows USAID representatives to train in a dynamic and realistic training environment alongside the more than 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.



Saber Junction is an annual U.S. Army-led exercise which develops and enhances NATO Allies and partners’ interoperability and combat readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)