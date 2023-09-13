Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack hosts combined training with ROKAF partners

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 80th Fighter Squadron hosted Republic of Korea Air Force’s 155th FS for a U.S.-ROK Buddy Squadron training event Sept. 11-15. This training event focused on strengthening interoperability between the 80th and 155th FS’s in all phases of flight operations. Buddy Squadron events increase combined U.S.-ROK capabilities to respond as one force if ever called upon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 18:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 897287
    VIRIN: 230915-F-YG789-5356
    Filename: DOD_109888238
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack hosts combined training with ROKAF partners, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    Juvats
    80th FS
    Buddy Squadron
    155th FS

