Wolf Pack hosts combined training with ROKAF partners

The 80th Fighter Squadron hosted Republic of Korea Air Force’s 155th FS for a U.S.-ROK Buddy Squadron training event Sept. 11-15. This training event focused on strengthening interoperability between the 80th and 155th FS’s in all phases of flight operations. Buddy Squadron events increase combined U.S.-ROK capabilities to respond as one force if ever called upon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)