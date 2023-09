video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S., Dutch, U.K., Italian, Romanian, Polish, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German Soldiers participate in static line and free fall jumps as a part of the Market Garden 79-year anniversary within Falcon Leap 23 (FALE23) in Ginkelse Heide, Netherlands on September 16, 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)