    Soldiers look to the sky to train for emerging warfare at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, playing the role of opposing forces, use drones of various makes and models to simulate complex warfare and tactics to train multinational forces throughout Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany. Saber Junction 23 allows the U.S. and its NATO allies and partners to refine existing tactics, and develop new, battlefield-critical capabilities.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897284
    VIRIN: 230916-A-RK866-1002
    Filename: DOD_109888060
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers look to the sky to train for emerging warfare at Saber Junction 23, by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drones
    JMRC
    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TS-M800

