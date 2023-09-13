Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs Soldiers are the battlefield storytellers at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Department (MPAD) and 343rd MPAD document training exercises and perform their duties as public affairs mass communication specialists during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. Public affairs Soldiers help communicate the stories of U.S. Army troops who train alongside their NATO allies and partners around the world to prepare for combat scenarios globally.

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023. The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Cherish Little)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 05:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897280
    VIRIN: 230916-A-XE056-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887994
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

