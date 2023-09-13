Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational forces unite to fight at Saber Junction 23

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    09.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023.

    The training provided partner nations the opportunity to increase their scale, capability and interoperability. Although a U.S. brigade combat team was in a lead role, Saber Junction 23 breaks through all barriers of systems, process, human and linguistic boundaries allowing partners and allies to conduct operations as one team.

    Saber Junction reinforces the U.S. military’s NATO role to remain engaged, postured and ready to fight and deter enemies in an increasingly complex security environment through their combat-ready forces.


    Saber Junction allows exercise participants a dynamic and realistic training environment in austere conditions to establish an integrated command structure and create resilient and robust communications and logistics networks with their allies and partners.

    The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897279
    VIRIN: 230916-A-MP628-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887974
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    NATO
    Interoperability
    JMRC
    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

