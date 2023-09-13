Multinational forces unite to fight at Saber Junction 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Saber Junction 23 is an annual U.S. Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023.



The training provided partner nations the opportunity to increase their scale, capability and interoperability. Although a U.S. brigade combat team was in a lead role, Saber Junction 23 breaks through all barriers of systems, process, human and linguistic boundaries allowing partners and allies to conduct operations as one team.



Saber Junction reinforces the U.S. military’s NATO role to remain engaged, postured and ready to fight and deter enemies in an increasingly complex security environment through their combat-ready forces.





Saber Junction allows exercise participants a dynamic and realistic training environment in austere conditions to establish an integrated command structure and create resilient and robust communications and logistics networks with their allies and partners.



The primary training audience for the exercise is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a U.S. Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team based in Germany. While U.S.-led, this exercise will develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)