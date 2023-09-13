1-32 Cavalry First Spur Ride In Central Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in their first Spur Ride in central Europe at Camp Lest, Slovakia, and Camp Croft, Hungary, Sept. 12 - 14, 2023. The 1-32 CAV "Bandits" conducted the regiment's first central European Spur Ride in Hungary and Slovakia, sharing this tradition of combat skills training and ceremony with multinational partners from across the European Union. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)