U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in their first Spur Ride in central Europe at Camp Lest, Slovakia, and Camp Croft, Hungary, Sept. 12 - 14, 2023. The 1-32 CAV "Bandits" conducted the regiment's first central European Spur Ride in Hungary and Slovakia, sharing this tradition of combat skills training and ceremony with multinational partners from across the European Union. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897278
|VIRIN:
|160923-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887972
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|SK
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-32 Cavalry First Spur Ride In Central Europe, by SPC Jon Cortez and SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
