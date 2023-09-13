Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-32 Cavalry First Spur Ride In Central Europe

    SLOVAKIA

    09.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Jon Cortez and Sgt. Brian Jones

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in their first Spur Ride in central Europe at Camp Lest, Slovakia, and Camp Croft, Hungary, Sept. 12 - 14, 2023. The 1-32 CAV "Bandits" conducted the regiment's first central European Spur Ride in Hungary and Slovakia, sharing this tradition of combat skills training and ceremony with multinational partners from across the European Union. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897278
    VIRIN: 160923-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887972
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: SK

    This work, 1-32 Cavalry First Spur Ride In Central Europe, by SPC Jon Cortez and SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hungary
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

