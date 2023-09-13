Super Garuda Shield 2023 Culture Day

Multinational defense forces participate in culture day during Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, September 12, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 02:58
Location:
|PUSLATPUR, ID
