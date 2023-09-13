Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130J gunship assigned to the 73rd Special Operations Squadron performs a flyover at the Fort Walton Beach High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. In addition to the flyover, members of the 1st Special Operations Wing engaged with members of the community and participated in the coin toss prior to kickoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897274
    VIRIN: 230915-F-LD209-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887858
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games, by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    flyover
    AFSOC
    military appreciation night
    MC-130J Commando II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT