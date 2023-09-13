Airmen fly over and join FWB, Navarre Friday night football games

An AC-130J gunship assigned to the 73rd Special Operations Squadron performs a flyover at the Fort Walton Beach High School Military Appreciation Night football game in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Sept. 15, 2023. In addition to the flyover, members of the 1st Special Operations Wing engaged with members of the community and participated in the coin toss prior to kickoff. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897274
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-LD209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887858
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
