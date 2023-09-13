Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    This b-roll features the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosting a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897273
    VIRIN: 230916-A-MC630-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887844
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

