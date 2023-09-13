DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





This b-roll features the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosting a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)