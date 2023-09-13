This b-roll features the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) hosting a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897273
|VIRIN:
|230916-A-MC630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887844
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT