San Bernardino Native Loves Cars and the Navy

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 15, 2023) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Marlon B. Sotto, from San Bernardino, California, joined the Navy to further hone his mechanical skills. Now stationed in San Diego at BEACHMASTER UNIT ONE (BMU-1), he enjoys the proximity to his hometown and the ability to continue exploring his passion of automobiles outside of work. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)