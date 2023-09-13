Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Bernardino Native Loves Cars and the Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Ensign Nolan Valerio 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 15, 2023) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Marlon B. Sotto, from San Bernardino, California, joined the Navy to further hone his mechanical skills. Now stationed in San Diego at BEACHMASTER UNIT ONE (BMU-1), he enjoys the proximity to his hometown and the ability to continue exploring his passion of automobiles outside of work. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 21:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 897266
    VIRIN: 230915-N-II650-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887720
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US

    This work, San Bernardino Native Loves Cars and the Navy, by ENS Nolan Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BMU-1
    Construction Mechanic
    San Bernardino
    Recruiting
    Constructionman
    NTAG Southwest

