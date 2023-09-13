Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes in Malaysia

    KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MALAYSIA

    09.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 16, 2023) – A wrap-up video to mark Pacific Partnership 2023 time in Malaysia after completing 62 events over the past 10 days. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Megan Alexander)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897261
    VIRIN: 230916-N-YN808-2001
    Filename: DOD_109887715
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes in Malaysia, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Malaysia
    Republic of Korea
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    Armed Forces of Malaysia

