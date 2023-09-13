Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes in Malaysia

KUANTAN, Malaysia (Sept. 16, 2023) – A wrap-up video to mark Pacific Partnership 2023 time in Malaysia after completing 62 events over the past 10 days. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 20:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897261
|VIRIN:
|230916-N-YN808-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887715
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
