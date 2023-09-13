Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor 

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force responders conduct an aerial assessment of Lahaina Harbor using an unmanned aircraft system, Sep 5, 2023. The responders were operating under the Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function #10 unified command. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force/Released) 

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897260
    VIRIN: 230905-G-G2014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887699
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor , by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    District 14
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Maui
    Lahaina

