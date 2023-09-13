U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force responders conduct an aerial assessment of Lahaina Harbor using an unmanned aircraft system, Sep 5, 2023. The responders were operating under the Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function #10 unified command. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897260
|VIRIN:
|230905-G-G2014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887699
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard conducts unmanned aircraft system assessment of Lahaina Harbor , by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
