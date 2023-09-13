Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnold-Hendershot 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 7, 2023) Volunteers arrange boots on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor in remembrance of fallen service members, Sept. 7, 2023. The Boot Memorial Hero & Remembrance Run honors the more than 8,000 service members who lost their lives in combat since September 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897254
    VIRIN: 230907-N-RM312-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887613
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, by SA Gavin Arnold-Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11
    JBPHH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT