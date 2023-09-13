PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 7, 2023) Volunteers arrange boots on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor in remembrance of fallen service members, Sept. 7, 2023. The Boot Memorial Hero & Remembrance Run honors the more than 8,000 service members who lost their lives in combat since September 11, 2001. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 17:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897254
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-RM312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887613
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, by SA Gavin Arnold-Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
