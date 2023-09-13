Cav Week 102 Wrap up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This past week was the 102nd birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division. To celebrate we honored our past and future with a division run, sporting events, and displays of our history. It was culminated with the presentation of the Commanders Cup to "enter unit". Many vets and Soldiers came by to to celebrate the 102 years of Americas First Team. #cav102 #cavalry #III Corps #Fort Cavazos