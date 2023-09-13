This past week was the 102nd birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division. To celebrate we honored our past and future with a division run, sporting events, and displays of our history. It was culminated with the presentation of the Commanders Cup to "enter unit". Many vets and Soldiers came by to to celebrate the 102 years of Americas First Team. #cav102 #cavalry #III Corps #Fort Cavazos
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897252
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-OE086-5352
|Filename:
|DOD_109887519
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FT. CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cav Week 102 Wrap up, by SSG Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
