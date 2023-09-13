Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cav Week 102 Wrap up

    FT. CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    1st Cavalry Division

    This past week was the 102nd birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division. To celebrate we honored our past and future with a division run, sporting events, and displays of our history. It was culminated with the presentation of the Commanders Cup to "enter unit". Many vets and Soldiers came by to to celebrate the 102 years of Americas First Team. #cav102 #cavalry #III Corps #Fort Cavazos

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897252
    VIRIN: 230915-A-OE086-5352
    Filename: DOD_109887519
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FT. CAVAZOS, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cav Week 102 Wrap up, by SSG Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #cav102 #cavalry #III Corps #Fort Cavazos

