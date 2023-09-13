This short feature details the important work of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Red Team, within the NIWC Atlantic workforce. This certified team is part of an elite group of scientists and engineers who are legally allowed to hack into government systems. By imitating possible adversaries, they prepare and protect U.S. Department of Defense systems from cyber-attacks. The work they do is very valuable to providing information warfare solutions!
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897245
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-BJ011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109887195
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVWAR Red Team, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
