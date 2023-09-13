video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This short feature details the important work of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Red Team, within the NIWC Atlantic workforce. This certified team is part of an elite group of scientists and engineers who are legally allowed to hack into government systems. By imitating possible adversaries, they prepare and protect U.S. Department of Defense systems from cyber-attacks. The work they do is very valuable to providing information warfare solutions!