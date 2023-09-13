Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Red Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This short feature details the important work of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Red Team, within the NIWC Atlantic workforce. This certified team is part of an elite group of scientists and engineers who are legally allowed to hack into government systems. By imitating possible adversaries, they prepare and protect U.S. Department of Defense systems from cyber-attacks. The work they do is very valuable to providing information warfare solutions!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897245
    VIRIN: 230915-N-BJ011-1001
    Filename: DOD_109887195
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Red Team, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Team
    cyber security
    defense
    NIWC Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT