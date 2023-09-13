Rivet Amber ceremony

The 45th Reconnaissance Squadron held a ceremony to unveil a monument dedicated to the crew of IRENE 92 lost over the Bering Sea while flying from Shemya AFB to Eielson AFB on June 5, 1969.
