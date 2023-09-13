Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rivet Amber ceremony

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The 45th Reconnaissance Squadron held a ceremony to unveil a monument dedicated to the crew of IRENE 92 lost over the Bering Sea while flying from Shemya AFB to Eielson AFB on June 5, 1969.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897243
    VIRIN: 230915-F-JH094-4627
    Filename: DOD_109887191
    Length: 00:26:16
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    This work, Rivet Amber ceremony, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson AFB
    lost at sea
    Rivet Hammer
    IRENE 92
    Shemya AFB

