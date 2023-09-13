Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [No Music] Answering the Call to Serve in Lahaina: JTF-50 Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Taylor Harriman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Taylor Harriman, a plumber assigned to the 230th Engineer Company and member of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), shares his personal experience of losing his home to the devastating wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 8, 2023.

    Harriman's commitment to protect and serve never wavered. He took swift action to help others to safety and volunteered to serve in the JTF-50 to take care of his Soldiers, where he continues to help Maui and his community.

    In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897242
    VIRIN: 230911-Z-UF566-1002
    Filename: DOD_109887173
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [No Music] Answering the Call to Serve in Lahaina: JTF-50 Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Taylor Harriman, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT