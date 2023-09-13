[No Music] Answering the Call to Serve in Lahaina: JTF-50 Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Taylor Harriman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Taylor Harriman, a plumber assigned to the 230th Engineer Company and member of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), shares his personal experience of losing his home to the devastating wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 8, 2023.



Harriman's commitment to protect and serve never wavered. He took swift action to help others to safety and volunteered to serve in the JTF-50 to take care of his Soldiers, where he continues to help Maui and his community.



In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)