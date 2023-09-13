Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 15:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|897239
|Filename:
|DOD_109887143
|Length:
|00:58:44
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Jake Sullivan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT