Maj. Zach Quintana talks about how JMC’s persistent experimentation efforts have made him a better officer and allowed him to observe and work with various units around the Joint force.
“My experience with persistent experimentation in the last year has been tremendous. From the point I showed up at JMC about a year ago, I’ve had the opportunity to travel to Washington, Hawaii, the Philippines, Alaska, and now Germany, where I’m currently standing.”
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897236
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-VI575-8778
|Filename:
|DOD_109887072
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Zach Quintana, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT