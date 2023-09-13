Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Zach Quintana, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

    GERMANY

    09.15.2023

    Video by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    Maj. Zach Quintana talks about how JMC’s persistent experimentation efforts have made him a better officer and allowed him to observe and work with various units around the Joint force.

    “My experience with persistent experimentation in the last year has been tremendous. From the point I showed up at JMC about a year ago, I’ve had the opportunity to travel to Washington, Hawaii, the Philippines, Alaska, and now Germany, where I’m currently standing.”

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 14:35
    Location: DE

    This work, Maj. Zach Quintana, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

