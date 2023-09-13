Maj. Zach Quintana, U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Zach Quintana talks about how JMC’s persistent experimentation efforts have made him a better officer and allowed him to observe and work with various units around the Joint force.



“My experience with persistent experimentation in the last year has been tremendous. From the point I showed up at JMC about a year ago, I’ve had the opportunity to travel to Washington, Hawaii, the Philippines, Alaska, and now Germany, where I’m currently standing.”