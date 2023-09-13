The 17th Training Wing remembers 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Lt. Col. Branden Delong, 312th Training Squadron commander, delivers a speech at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023. Delong spoke about the sacrifices made by firefighters and the sacrifices firefighters are prepared to make in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)