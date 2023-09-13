Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 17th Training Wing remembers 9/11

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Lt. Col. Branden Delong, 312th Training Squadron commander, delivers a speech at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023. Delong spoke about the sacrifices made by firefighters and the sacrifices firefighters are prepared to make in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

