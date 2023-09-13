U.S. Lt. Col. Branden Delong, 312th Training Squadron commander, delivers a speech at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023. Delong spoke about the sacrifices made by firefighters and the sacrifices firefighters are prepared to make in the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
This work, The 17th Training Wing remembers 9/11, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
