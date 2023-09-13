Lt Joseph Helton paid the ultimate sacrifice on a deployment to Iraq in September of 2009. He was a member of the 6th SFS, and since his passing the Lt Helton Foundation was created.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897219
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-WT071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109886652
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 SFS Helton Week, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT