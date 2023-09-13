Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A dependency on contact lenses or glasses can prove deadly for warfighters.

    The Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland encourages service members to find out if refractive surgery is right for them. Refractive surgery is the military's tool to enhance vision, and therefore the human weapon.

    Contact the JWRSC today.

    Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center
    Located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    (210) 292-2237 or (210) 292-4233
    Email: usaf.jbsa.59-mdw.mbx.warfighter-refractive-surgery-center@health.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 13:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 897218
    VIRIN: 230915-F-QW125-9146
    Filename: DOD_109886651
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Warfighter Refractive Surgery Center, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    smile
    eye
    vision
    PRK
    LASIK
    refractive surgery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT