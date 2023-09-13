Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 drop SOFAR Spotter buoys

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Members of U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 drop SOFAR Spotter buoys ahead into the Gulf Coast of Hurricane Idalia in partnership with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Hurricane Coastal Impacts (NHCI) on Monday, August 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo / Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897210
    VIRIN: 230828-N-NO204-1003
    Filename: DOD_109886553
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Meteorology
    Research
    Cyclone
    Navy
    NRL
    PAX
    VXS-1
    NP-3 Orian
    Oceanogrpahy

