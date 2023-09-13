Members of U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 drop SOFAR Spotter buoys ahead into the Gulf Coast of Hurricane Idalia in partnership with the National Oceanographic Partnership Program (NOPP) Hurricane Coastal Impacts (NHCI) on Monday, August 28, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897210
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-NO204-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109886553
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron VXS-1 drop SOFAR Spotter buoys, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
