B-Roll: Task Force Knighthawk supports Latvian soldiers during aerial insertion, extraction training in Latvia

Latvian Armed Forces soldiers conduct fast rope insertion and extraction system training supported by Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 14. The training consisted of Latvian Armed Forces reconnaissance soldiers conducting the maneuver from a UH-60 Black Hawk to improve their readiness and interoperability with U.S. equipment. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)