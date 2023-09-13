Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Task Force Knighthawk supports Latvian soldiers during aerial insertion, extraction training in Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    09.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Latvian Armed Forces soldiers conduct fast rope insertion and extraction system training supported by Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 14. The training consisted of Latvian Armed Forces reconnaissance soldiers conducting the maneuver from a UH-60 Black Hawk to improve their readiness and interoperability with U.S. equipment. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897205
    VIRIN: 230914-Z-AS463-1609
    Filename: DOD_109886461
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Knighthawk supports Latvian soldiers during aerial insertion, extraction training in Latvia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    EUCOM
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT