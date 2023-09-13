Ceremony Honors POW/MIA Service Members

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks at the Defense Department’s National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain unaccounted for from past conflicts.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 11:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|897198
|Filename:
|DOD_109886438
|Length:
|00:41:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
