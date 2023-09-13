Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year Recap Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition recap video highlighting competitors competing for the title of 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year at Fort Jackson!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897189
    VIRIN: 230915-D-UW048-9380
    Filename: DOD_109886370
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year Recap Video, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY
    VictoryStartsHere
    DSOY23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT