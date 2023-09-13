2023 Drill Sergeant of the Year Recap Video

Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition recap video highlighting competitors competing for the title of 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year at Fort Jackson!
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897189
|VIRIN:
|230915-D-UW048-9380
|Filename:
|DOD_109886370
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
