    SEA Tony Whitehead shares message during Suicide Prevention Month

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, provides a 60 second public service announcement to National Guard service members and families during September’s Suicide Prevention Month. (Video Courtesy Defense Suicide Prevention Office)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 08:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 897176
    VIRIN: 230915-Z-EP075-1003
    Filename: DOD_109886168
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    TAGS

    NGB
    Suicide Prevention Month
    DSPO
    SEA Whitehead
    Suicide Awareness Video

