Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    September 11 infocus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    an Infocus news story about the September 11th memorial ceremony in Padova Italy. 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 07:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897170
    VIRIN: 230911-A-AF910-5322
    Filename: DOD_109886075
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 11 infocus, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Italy
    9/11
    Infocus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT