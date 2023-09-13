U.S. Soldiers assigned to Eagle Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, perform several iterations of assaulting an objective during a live fire training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 06:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897168
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-DT978-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_109886043
|Length:
|00:13:11
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Assault an Objective, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
