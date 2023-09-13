2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Assault an Objective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Eagle Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, perform several iterations of assaulting an objective during a live fire training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)